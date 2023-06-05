ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Excellence was on display Monday night, as hundreds of Black seniors from across the greater Rochester area received hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships.

The Urban League of Rochester held its 44th Annual Black Scholars Ceremony at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Gordon Field House, honoring the outstanding academic achievements of the graduating Black seniors from Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Wayne, Orleans, and Ontario counties.

With the distinction of achieving a “B” or higher average throughout their high school career, these seniors were formally inducted into the Urban League of Rochester’s Black Scholars.

Family members, educators, and community leaders showered the students with applause, awards, and scholarships to help further their career goals. Students like Cyruss Bell who graduated from Aquinas Institute over the weekend say they’re grateful to their parents and others who supported them along the way.

“I get to see so many other people who look like me, also people who put the time and effort into school who have a passion, who really want to do something great in their future.” said Bell, ” That’s really nice to see, that’s amazing.”

Bell says he’s going to the Rochester Institute of Technology to study film and animation. A fellow classmate, John Daniel Ponder will be studying Electrical Engineering at RIT.

Ponder says he believes it will be a tough major but he too says he was inspired by seeing all the other scholars at the ceremony Monday evening. “I’m standing right here with all the other black scholars, so I think I can do it. I think I can do it,” said Ponder.

The celebration also included performances by WanMor, a quartet of brothers and the sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men.

Local businesses, colleges, community organizations, and foundations provided scholarships to assure the students the financial support needed to succeed in college. The Urban League says additional support for the ceremony was provided by WDKX, RIT, the Democrat & Chronicle, and the City of Rochester.