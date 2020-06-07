1  of  74
Black Lives Matter protests end with memorial for victims

Rochester, NY (WROC)- Hundreds of protesters filled Martin Luther King Jr memorial park Saturday, for an event not only honoring George Floyd-, but all the black lives lost to police brutality. ​

Thousand marched through downtown Rochester Saturday, eventually ending at a memorial for police brutality victims at Martin Luther King Jr memorial park, ringing out the same message that Dr. King once said​.

“This is a movement for black lives. It’s a multicultural movement, and people across generations, across races are understanding that 400 years is enough. And that we can come together and we can memorialize those who have gone,” said Melanie Funchess, a speaker.

​The organizers created a space to talk about oppression ​and remember the lives of those loss. George Floyd was honored as the crowd knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, ​the time Floyd spent under an officer’s knee, as a speaker read some of Mr. Floyd’s last cries for help.​

The group also talked about what to do next, speakers like Killiaun Blatche talked about taking action by registering to vote and table set up for the event. ​

“In additional not only are we advocating and in the streets protesting but also within legislature, so we have a major increase in voter registrations since protesting,” said Killiaun Blatche, a speaker.

At the end of the night, a group playing African Drums entertained the crowd as the group dispersed. 

Looking out at the crowd of hundreds, ​organizers says the message was loud and clear.​

“Love is really powerful you know what I’m saying what we created here today was way more powerful than any of the drama of violence that could have came into it so we did what we came to do,” said Vanessa Watson, an organizer.

Some of the candle memorializes those victims were left ​shinning in the park through the night, a reminder of the lost live the protesters honored.

