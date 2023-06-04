ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— An uplifting event was held Sunday in Penfield called “Black Kids Matter.”

The goal of the event was to celebrate young Black people through positive affirmation, making sure they know they are valued and important from an early age.

The free event featured an African drum circle, storytime, and crafts— all aimed at challenging discrimination. This is something organizers say plays a crucial role in the lives of young people.

Brianna Milon, a reader at today’s event, says, “I feel like when I was growing up I didn’t have all these titles that are so affirming about your race, about your heritage, about the life you live and the people you come from.”

“It’s really heartwarming to know that there’s a whole community behind them and I want every kid to feel this way you know we’re in Penfield but the city… Kids everywhere deserve to have these kinds of affirmations given to them,” Milon adds.

The group that hosted today’s event was the Penfield AntiRacist Alliance. Local Black-owned businesses and community organizations were featured today as well.