ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of the year again, Black Friday is right around the corner and stores are posting their updated hours.
Below is a compiled list of businesses in our area and their opening hours for this year’s shopping holiday.
Thanksgiving Hours
Grocery Stores:
Aldi: All Aldi locations will be closed on Thanksgiving
BJ’s: All BJ’s locations will be closed on Thanksgiving
Tops: Check local stores for time
Wegmans: Reduced hours closing at 4:00 p.m.
Other stores:
Costco: All Costco locations will be closed on Thanksgiving
Dollar General: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Target: All Target locations will be closed on Thanksgiving
Walmart: All Walmart locations will be closed on Thanksgiving
Black Friday Opening Hours
Mall hours:
Eastview Mall: 7:00 a.m.
Greece Ridge: 7:00 a.m.
Marketplace Mall: 7:00 a.m.
store hours may differ
Other stores:
Bath & Body Works: 6:00 a.m.
Best Buy: 5:00 a.m.
Big Lots: 6:00 a.m.
Costco: 9:00 a.m.
DICK’S Sporting Goods: 6:00 a.m.
DSW: 10:00 a.m.
GameStop: 5:00 a.m.
Hobby Lobby: Check local stores for time
Home Depot: 6:00 a.m.
HomeGoods: Check local stores for time
JCPenney: 5:00 a.m.
Kohl’s: 5:00 a.m.
Lowe’s: 6:00 a.m.
Macy’s: 6:00 a.m.
Marshalls: Check local stores for time
Michael’s: 7:00 a.m.
Target: 7:00 a.m.
ULTA: 6:00 a.m.
Walmart: 5:00 a.m.