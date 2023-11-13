ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of the year again, Black Friday is right around the corner and stores are posting their updated hours.

Below is a compiled list of businesses in our area and their opening hours for this year’s shopping holiday.

Thanksgiving Hours

Grocery Stores:

Aldi: All Aldi locations will be closed on Thanksgiving

BJ’s: All BJ’s locations will be closed on Thanksgiving

Tops: Check local stores for time

Wegmans: Reduced hours closing at 4:00 p.m.

Other stores:

Costco: All Costco locations will be closed on Thanksgiving

Dollar General: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Target: All Target locations will be closed on Thanksgiving

Walmart: All Walmart locations will be closed on Thanksgiving

Black Friday Opening Hours

Mall hours:

Eastview Mall: 7:00 a.m.

Greece Ridge: 7:00 a.m.

Marketplace Mall: 7:00 a.m.

store hours may differ

Other stores:

Bath & Body Works: 6:00 a.m.

Best Buy: 5:00 a.m.

Big Lots: 6:00 a.m.

Costco: 9:00 a.m.

DICK’S Sporting Goods: 6:00 a.m.

DSW: 10:00 a.m.

GameStop: 5:00 a.m.

Hobby Lobby: Check local stores for time

Home Depot: 6:00 a.m.

HomeGoods: Check local stores for time

JCPenney: 5:00 a.m.

Kohl’s: 5:00 a.m.

Lowe’s: 6:00 a.m.

Macy’s: 6:00 a.m.

Marshalls: Check local stores for time

Michael’s: 7:00 a.m.

Target: 7:00 a.m.

ULTA: 6:00 a.m.

Walmart: 5:00 a.m.