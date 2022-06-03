ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Black Button Distilling raised a glass to its 10-year-anniversary on Thursday, June 2.

The local small batch spirits company is Rochester’s first grain-to-glass craft distillery to open since prohibition.

To celebrate, they held an anniversary party at their tasting room on Railroad Street, and released 243 bottles of their oldest whiskey.

Each bottle is a blend of 6-year-old and 7-year-old whiskey from their 53-gallon barrels.

Over 90% of Black Button Distilling’s ingredients are grown or produced in-state.