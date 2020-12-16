BKL Fan Poll: Which playoff contender scares you the most?

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic
Live
Top Stories
Republican state legislator proposes change in New York’s winner-take-all electoral college policy
Stimulus checks: Direct payments included in proposed $900 billion deal
The Salvation Army Christmas toy & food distribution
Video
WATCH: Boston hospital workers celebrate COVID-19 vaccine arrival in viral TikTok video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Hilton bowlers excited for their unusual pandemic season
Video
Top Stories
Allen, Diggs ’20: Bills political parody sign doesn’t violate town code, Irondequoit supervisor says
Two Bills players team up to give Buffalo 8-year-old the gift of mobility for Christmas
Video
Encouragement by Bills coordinators pays off in win over Pittsburgh
FANTASY FOCUS: Can you use the weather forecast to predict Josh Allen’s performance?
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Vaccine Hesitation Continues in Underserved Communities
Video
Top Stories
When this manager found a mom and five kids living in a vacant apartment, she didn’t call the police. She helped.
Video
Top Stories
10-year-old saves family from fire, neighbors unite to help for the holidays
Video
Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator
Video
Watch: Prisoner escapes from transport SUV when driver stops at McDonald’s drive-thru
Video
Weather forecast: Cold today, snow on the way tonight
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Veterans Voices
Food For Families
Holidays
Top Stories
The Salvation Army Christmas toy & food distribution
Video
Top Stories
Red Wings food drive for Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester
Video
City of Rochester’s rapid COVID-19 test sites move indoors this week due to weather
Video
Local volunteers deliver care packages to Highland Hospital
Video
Salvation Army donations down, ‘we’re nervous to look at last year compared to this year’
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
BKL Fan Poll: Which playoff contender scares you the most?
News
Posted:
Dec 16, 2020 / 09:57 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2020 / 09:57 AM EST
Take Our Poll
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic
Live
Nor’easter set to crank Wednesday into Thursday
Stimulus checks: Direct payments included in proposed $900 billion deal
Weather forecast: Cold today, snow on the way tonight
Video
620 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations surpass 700 for first time
Video
Gov. Cuomo: Finger Lakes has highest COVID-19 hospitalization, positivity rate in New York state
Video
No wrongdoing by city employees in Daniel Prude’s death, Rochester Public Integrity Office says
Video
Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary files notice of claim against city
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Cold today, snow on the way tonight
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss