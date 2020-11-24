BKL Fan Poll: What are your expectations for the Bills the rest of the season?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — COVID-19 cases have been spiking in New York and the nation. As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Governor Andrew Cuomo have been putting pressure on people to refrain from traveling, stay home, and limit the number of people at Thanksgiving gatherings this year.

Governor Cuomo said he expects the number of COVID-19 cases to increase between now and January as people get together for the holidays over the weekend. He tasked New Yorkers with paying attention to safety precautions including wearing a mask, social distancing, limiting gatherings, and washing hands.