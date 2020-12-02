Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Quieting down with stray lake clouds this evening
Top Stories
Free rapid COVID-19 testing available in Rochester for asymptomatic people
White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine
Donate a toy for this year’s Club Christmas Celebration
Video
BKL Fan Poll: The Bills have lost their last eight games played on Monday’s dating back to 1999, will the Bills break this streak and beat the 49’ers?
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Milano takes step towards return
Top Stories
Pal-Mac girls soccer sees undefeated season end in quarantine
Video
Jake Fromm prevents Bills from having Broncos QB situation
Bills and 49ers will play in Arizona on Monday night
Bills ugly win over Chargers all about finding options
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Quieting down with stray lake clouds this evening
Top Stories
Donate a toy for this year’s Club Christmas Celebration
Video
Top Stories
Boy killed after train hits minivan carrying family waiting to enter Christmas Tree Lane
Video
New Interview: Photographer watched as four men demolished the Utah monolith
Video
Governor Cuomo outlines challenges with vaccine distribution
Video
Man reaches through open window, grabs sleeping 14-year-old in North Carolina
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Veterans Voices
Food For Families
Holidays
Top Stories
First responders, officers to begin ‘Goodnight lights’ outside children’s hospital on Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Blood drive in memory of Officer Daryl Pierson
Video
Holiday toys stolen from a faith based youth center in Rochester
Video
Letters to Santa mailbox outside Hedonist Artisan Chocolate on South Avenue
Video
Town of Victor hosts Small Business Week: ‘We’re determined to make sure this community survives’
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
BKL Fan Poll: The Bills have lost their last eight games played on Monday’s dating back to 1999, will the Bills break this streak and beat the 49’ers?
News
Posted:
Dec 2, 2020 / 01:01 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2020 / 01:01 PM EST
Take Our Poll
Trending Stories
Gov. Cuomo: ‘COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in New York as early as December 15’
Video
7.32% positivity rate in Monroe County’s COVID-19 orange zone, 6.81% in yellow zone
Video
More than 40 reports of a fireball over Rochester Wednesday afternoon
Video
Flattening a taller curve: What’s different about the local COVID-19 spike this time around
Video
Free rapid COVID-19 testing site opens in Irondequoit
Video
Free rapid COVID-19 testing available in Rochester for asymptomatic people
Save the Bug Jar: Iconic Rochester music venue turns to public for support during pandemic
541 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 11 new deaths, 404 hospitalized
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Quieting down with stray lake clouds this evening
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss