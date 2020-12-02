BKL Fan Poll: The Bills have lost their last eight games played on Monday’s dating back to 1999, will the Bills break this streak and beat the 49’ers?

The lake enhanced flakes fade by early this afternoon, and as upper level Low pressure pulls away, we should see some breaks in the clouds and even a little sun before the day is out. The breeze will be brisk, and temperatures will top out close to 40° this afternoon. Winds should diminish into tonight.

Thursday looks dry and relatively mild with some sun to start the day. Temperatures should climb into the middle 40s. A disturbance tracking towards Western New York from the upper Great Lakes on Friday will be the trigger mechanism for a few showers of rain and wet snow on Friday. Precipitation amounts will be paltry and of little consequence.