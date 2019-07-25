Biz Kids camp: A business education for Rochester kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A business education is something kids usually have to get in college. But the City of Rochester is now giving younger kids the chance to learn business skills.

It’s called Biz-Kids-Camp and this year kids got to learn how to create and run their own businesses. Best of all, it was all free.

Organizers say it offers kids interactive, applied business and entrepreneurial classes. One activity included a lemonade stand. Kids worked together to decide prices and create a menu for their business.

“We came here today to sell lemonade, cookies and popcorn because we want to see how it feels to have a business,” says Yasir Price, one of the campers.

Another camper, Amirah Cunningham, has dreams to be a lawyer and open her own law firm someday.

While this camp may be business-focused, she still is learning the communication and teamwork skills that will make her well-rounded someday.

“Its good for kids…to see how you can make your own money, to be an entrepreneur…you are actually the boss yourself,” she said.

At the end of the week, kids present their own business ideas in a final project.

“Some of the presentations they do at the end of the week for their own business ideas make you go away thinking: ‘I hope they make that product’ or ‘I hope they run that business,” says Rochester Commissioner of Recreation Daniele Lyman-Torres.

The weeklong camp is offered four times a year.

For more information on the Biz Kids program click here.