Bishop Kearney honors former student, Astronaut Col. Pamela Melroy

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) – Former NASA Astronaut and Bishop Kearney High School Alumni Col. Pamela Melroy will be honored at the school’s annual fundraising gala today. Melroy graduated from BKHS in 1979.

Melroy is retired from the United States Air Force. She was a shuttle commander with NASA. Melroy has over five thousand hours of flight time with the USAF, and she spent 924 hours in outer space.

Melroy is on the Wall of Honor at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

To celebrate her achievements Bishop Kearney will turn their gymnasium into the night sky using fiber optic lights. They are also displaying a replica spacesuit, just like the one Astronauts wear in outer space. Rocket models will also be on display.

Students at the school will volunteer at the event as greeters, servers, and valets.