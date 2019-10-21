Bishop Kearney holds open house for new principal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bishop Kearney’s new principal greeted prospective students and parents on Sunday.

William Geraci began his new job with the new school year. Geraci was a principal in the Churchville-Chili Central School District for 14 years. He also worked with Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School as the assistant principal and social studies teacher.

Now, he’s at Bishop Kearney.

“My top priority is to respect the traditions of this school,” Geraci said.

“It’s been around since the early 1960s and anybody in education in Rochester knows this is a wonderful school.”

Geraci is Bishop Kearney’s 12th principal. The school is among several private schools holding open houses this fall.