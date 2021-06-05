Bishop Fisher places three priests on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bishop Michael Fisher is putting three priests on administrative leave, according to the Diocese of Buffalo.

Officials say they were recently made aware of allegations by an individual stating he was abused as a child in the 1990s by Fr. Adolph Kowalczyk, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Orchard Park, Fr. Gregory Dobson, who is retired but continues to assist in various parishes of the Diocese, and Fr. Mieczyslaw (Matt) Nycz, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville.

The diocese says it found the complaint during a recent search of publicly filed complaints.

According to the diocese, it notified the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, reached out to the attorney for the accuser, and confronted the three accused priests.

All three deny ever committing any acts of abuse, diocese officials say. The diocese also says it reported the matter to the Independent Review Board.

“Because the plaintiff did not file a complaint with the Diocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator, the Diocese reached out to the plaintiff’s attorney to determine whether the plaintiff is willing to cooperate with an investigation and provide all relevant details related to the allegations,” the diocese wrote in a release on Saturday.