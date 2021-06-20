Binghamton troopers searching for missing Kirkwood boy

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police at Binghamton are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing young man from Kirkwood.

NYSP says 12-year-old Tamel M. Thompson was reported missing on June 18.

Thompson left his home in Kirkwood on June 17, but he was last seen on June 18 near Fayette Street in the city of Binghamton. Thompson is known to hang out at the parks along Fayette Street.

Tamel is a black male, approximately 5’5” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on a bicycle and last seen wearing brown shorts, a blue shirt and blue and white sneakers. Thompson has left home in the past but located in the area.

If you see Thompson, contact New York State Police at (607)775-1241.