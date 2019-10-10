Binghamton professor won Nobel prize for chemistry

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A professor at Binghamton University has won the Nobel prize for chemistry.

Professor Stan Whittingham pioneered research that led to the creation of the lithium-ion battery.

The rechargeable batteries are now used in everything from electric cars to smartphones.

He’s sharing the prize with two others, who made their groundbreaking discoveries while working for Exxon in the 1970’s.

Whittingham said he’s proud to see the battery come so far, but there is plenty more to do.

“Make batteries better, lower cost, more reliable, safer and store more energy. There’s plenty of opportunities there.”

The president of Binghamton University said he hopes the news will help the school acquire grants to develop even better and greener battery technology.