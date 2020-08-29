Binghamton Police looking for man again after being released for 10 minutes

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT) – A Binghamton man is still wanted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Department after a domestic dispute led to a chase.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested 25-year old Keenan Johnson after reports of a domestic dispute on Riverview Lane in Chenango.

Johnson was in possession of a backpack containing 103 grams of marijuana and over $1,100 in cash. He also allegedly disposed of a handgun during the pursuit.

He was detained and charged with menacing and criminal possession of marijuana and was later released.

Less than ten minutes after his release, Johnson returned to the Riverview home and the sheriff’s department was called for a second dispute.

This time, Johnson fled on a motorcycle before authorities could get to the home.

After trying to stop Keenan, deputies called off the pursuit for public safety.

More charges are pending against Johnson.