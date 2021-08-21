Binghamton man sentenced for attempted rape of 8-year-old girl

News
Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) -A Binghamton man will face prison time for attempted sexual acts with a child.

Joseph Henehan will face 10 years in jail for attempted rape of an 8-year-old girl.

Henehan had attempted to arrange a meet-up through social media with the child for which he planned a sexual encounter.

“These despicable and loathsome actions by the defendant deserve nothing more than a lengthy State prison sentence to protect our community,” District Attorney Mike Korchak said.

Following his release, Henehan will face 15 years of post-release supervision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, change of power

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss