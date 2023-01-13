ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – If you’ve never attended a Buffalo Bills playoff game in person, this Sunday might be your opportunity.

The Bills host the Dolphins Sunday at 1 p.m., after splitting AFC East regular season games, losing at Miami and winning at Highmark Stadium.

Tickets on most third-party resale sites are about even or lower than many regular season games this year. With the Bills pre-season Super Bowl favorites, home games have been a hot ticket all year long, often selling for well above face value.

A quick check around Ticketmaster and StubHub shows 300-level seats available in the low to mid $100s (even with fees) with lower levels starting around $200. If you’re holding out hope that the Bills make it through to the divisional round next weekend, those seats are starting at $300, even in the 300-level.