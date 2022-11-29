ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week is another primetime game for the Buffalo Bills, but if you want to watch it live in the Rochester area, you’re going to need Prime — Amazon Prime

The Bills (8-3) will be in Foxborough to face the Patriots (6-5) Thursday with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. If you want to enjoy the game from home, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Prime subscriptions run $14.99 per month, or $8.99 per month for Prime Video membership only. There are often deals to sign up for one week of Prime for $1.99, so check with Amazon for that option.

The game is available on the ABC affiliate in the Buffalo television market, but Rochester is considered a secondary market, so no local stations were allowed to purchase rights to the game.

If you have the option to DVR the game to watch again or an 8:15 p.m. start is just too late for you to stay up, it’ll be replayed at 12:15 a.m., 3:15 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Friday on the NFL Network.

You can also listen to the game on WCMF 96.5FM and 950AM.

No matter which method you choose, you can get the night started with a special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live on News 8 at 7 p.m. (Wheel of Fortune moves to 2:37 a.m.).