ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tickets for what could be the last Bills home game of the year, even with a win, are a hot commodity on resale sites.

The Bills are hosting the Bengals Sunday at 3 p.m. in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. The two teams met at the beginning of January, but that game was canceled after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter. Hamlin’s amazing recovery has served as a rallying point for the team and its fans.

Fans will be rooting for a Jacksonville upset of Kansas City on Saturday, so the Bills can host the AFC Championship on January 29 if they beat Cincy. If the Chiefs win, the Bills would head to Atlanta, which was chosen as a neutral site as the NFL attempted to come up with an ‘equitable’ solution to playoff seeding with the Bills having played one less game. And of course, a Bills loss Sunday and we’re looking ahead to the start of the 2023 season.

We’ve been tracking ticket prices for fans who want to get in last-minute on some of the biggest games of the year, and the law of supply and demand is in full effect.

With snow in the forecast, prices on sites like StubHub and Ticketmaster Friday afternoon are starting close to $200 (with fees) for 300-level seats. If you’re trying for the lower decks, you’ll be looking at around $250 for the end zones, quickly moving above $300 as you round the corner down the sidelines.

If the Bills win Sunday, first-hand tickets for Atlanta have been gobbled up, at least for the Bills section. If you’re going the resale route, expect them to start around $400, even in nosebleeds. One more game at Highmark Stadium would be even even pricier, with upper level seats starting at over $500.