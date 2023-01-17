ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills will host the Bengals Sunday at 3 p.m. on News 8 WROC as the NFL Playoffs move on to the divisional round.

The teams last faced each other on January 2, when Bills Safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The game was postponed and eventually declared a ‘no-contest’ by the NFL.

Both teams played close games during the Super Wild Card round. The Bills made it past the Dolphins 34-31 at Highmark Stadium, while the Bengals beat the Ravens 24-17 in Cincinnati.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the divisional round:

Saturday, January 21

4:30 p.m. Jacksonville (4) at Kansas City (1) NBC

8:15 p.m. NY Giants (6) at Philadelphia (1) FOX

Sunday, January 22

3:00 p.m. Cincinnati (3) at Buffalo (2) News 8 WROC

6:30 p.m. Dallas (5) at San Francisco (2) FOX

Championship Sunday

Both the AFC and NFC Championships will take place on January 29. The NFC game is 3:05 p.m. on FOX. The AFC champion will be be crowned following a 6:40 p.m. start on News 8 WROC.

Super Bowl LVII

There is still a two week lag between Championship Sunday and the Super Bowl. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

