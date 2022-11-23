BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After having this past Sunday’s game moved to Detroit due to the severe snowstorm that hit western New York, the Bills organization is thanking Detroit and the Lions in true Buffalonian fashion.

The Bills announced that the team’s foundation is donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation as a thank you “for doing whatever needed to be done to make our Week 11 game possible.”

“We can’t thank the Lions organization enough for their efforts this past weekend,” Ron Raccuia, Buffalo’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said in a release. “It was no small feat to pull that game off, and each and every Lions staff member was first class throughout.”

In addition, the Bills had Tim Hortons donuts and coffee delivered to Ford Field and the Lions facility this morning as an extra show of gratitude.

The Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday at Ford Field, making them 2-0 in such games following a 2014 win under similar circumstances after the “Snowvember” storm. Now, the team will prep for a return trip to Detroit — this time a scheduled one — as they face the Lions at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.