ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2021 Bills Superfan of the year, Geno Allport, had been gearing up for the big game in LA for the past three days.

While his team is not playing, Allport describes the immense excitement in the air leading up to kickoff.

Complete with all the LA sunshine, Geno Allport and his son, Tre, have been experiencing the Super Bowl as super fans, with a full superstar treatment!

“Thursday night we walked the red carpet, we had the cocktail party with everybody. It was a phenomenal time, it was different! Seeing the whole other side of it – we’re not used to it, you know,” Allport says.

Following the NFL Honors show Thursday, the jam-packed weekend continued Friday with a brunch, then the full fan experience on Saturday.

Living up to his title, for this Bills fan, the games have been a tradition engrained in his family for decades.

“I’ve missed two home games in 40 years. I started when I was seven; my parents got their season tickets in ’74 so…we’ve been there for a while. It’s something that really sewn into us, from being there to getting married there, a Bills wedding ring, so the Bills are a part of our family, that’s for sure!” Allport proudly recalls.

While the Bills aren’t playing, Allport says the respect for the team is there.

“I can’t tell you the amount of people that have came up to us this whole trip, oh man I wish you guys were here, you guys are phenomenal, you guys should have won that game- even a Cincinnati fan!” Allport says.

The weekend-long experience, was a chance to make lifelong memories for the father & son duo.