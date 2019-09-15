Bills ride strong 1st half from Josh Allen in 28-14 win over Giants

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), left, runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

One week after a nightmare first half, Josh Allen turned in an impressive showing in the exact same building.

Four turnovers in two quarters against the Jets became 15-of-20 passing for 210 yards, 1 passing TD and 1 rushing TD in two quarters against the Giants.

The opening minutes appeared to be heading in the same painful direction of the Week 1 game against the Jets. The Giants marched down the field for a 5-play 75-yard drive that culminated in a Saquon Barkley 27-yard touchdown. The Bills offense responded with a 3-&-out.

After that, everything seemingly went Buffalo’s way in the first half.

Allen converted third downs, had the play-action pass humming, then used his legs for a 6-yard scamper that leveled the score at 7.

The Bills defense forced a 3-&-out, then Allen orchestrated another scoring drive, this time for 11-plays and 74 yards to take the lead on a Devin Singletary run from 14 yards.

Meanwhile, the Giants offense could only muster drives of 3, 3, and 4 plays. The Bills made them pay again, first with Allen connecting with Cole Beasley for a 51-yard gain, then a flip pass to Isaiah McKenzie for a 14-yard score.

To add more pain for the Giants opening half, Aldrick Rosas missed a field goal attempt and Trent Murphy picked off an Eli Manning pass right before the break.

The third quarter was largely forgettable, as the Giants offense slowly found rhythm. Eli Manning found TJ Jones in the back of the endzone early in the fourth quarter to make it a 1-score game, but the Bills snuffed out any hope of a comeback on the following drive.

A 13-play, 84 yard drive ate up 6:03 and ended in the blue turf via a Frank Gore plunge to put the Bills up 14.

Allen finished the afternoon 19-of-30 passing for 253 yards, 1 passing touchdown. He also rushed 7 times for 21 yards and a score.

With the 28-14 win, the Bills now sit 2-0 in 2019 with both wins on the road, and one over a division opponent. They open their home schedule in Week 3 with a 1:00 kickoff against the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals.