Bills push into day two of Training Camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the second day of Training Camp begins, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke about two positions on offense that needed upgrades and what he’s seeing so far.

Cody Ford started day one at right tackle, an encouraging sign considering all the linemen the Bills brought in this offseason. Will the rookie, who was considered a steal in the second round of the draft, remain there?

The only change along the line on Friday was Spencer Long in at guard next to Ford, who remained at right tackle. Jon Feliciano was in that spot to start practice on Thursday.

With no Jason Croom at practice due to a hamstring issue, rookie Dawson Knox again had a chance to show off his skills.

The Bills defensive line is expected to be a strength even with the retirement of franchise legend Kyle Williams. The rookie top pick Ed Oliver worked with the second team while Jordan Phillips manned the middle with the 1’s.