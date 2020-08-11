Bills OL Quinton Spain’s 2020 goals: Allow no sacks and improve in the run game

Buffalo Bills guard Quinton Spain, center, prepares to block Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills left guard Quinton Spain jumped right in during his first season with Buffalo and started all 16 games as part of their revamped offensive line.

He allowed no sacks and was committed minimal mistakes as he was only penalized four times.

Spain is hoping to duplicate that kind of a season plus improve in the run game as well. Those are his individual goals, but overall it’s all about W’s.

“Team goal we just need to win. Whatever we have to do to win I’m willing to do it,” Spain said on a zoom call with reporters.

#Bills left guard Quinton Spain credits offensive line coach Bobby Johnson for his success in 2019 and what he'll take into 2020 to build off of last season. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/HT3NZC64q9 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 11, 2020

Spain’s impressive first season with the Bills earned him a new deal. He signed a three-year contract back in March that ensured they would return all five starters this year (Jon Feliciano returned but is expected to miss two to three months with a pec injury.)

But Spain says he’s not letting his starter status alter his work ethic. He wears his “Mr. Undrafted” status as a badge of honor and because of that knows what kind of work it takes to get to where he is.

“We got the same motto from when I first got here, “competition.” They bring people in and they get rid of people, camp is a way of showing people what you have. I just really like Buffalo. From when I first came in they told me straight up, nobody’s job is safe, we play the best. So coming in undrafted that’s all I know is competition. That’s a chip on my shoulder and that’s the reason so that’s the reason I came back because it makes you get better every year,” Spain explained.

