Bills give Sean McDermott multi-year contract extension

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives encouragement from the sideline the first half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Sean McDermott isn’t going anywhere for a while.

The Bills announced on Wednesday they gave McDermott a multi-year contract extension. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract will cover the next years and keep McDermott in Buffalo through the 2025 season.

McDermott was entering the fourth year of a five year contract he signed in 2017. Teams that are happy with their coaches rarely allow those coaches to reach the final season of any contract.

The Bills have gone 35-33 in McDermott’s three seasons, but he’s also guided the team to two playoff berths in three seasons after 17 in a row outside the postseason.

Update: Bills gave HC Sean McDermott a six-year contract extension, tying him to Buffalo through the 2025 season, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2020

In a statement, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula expressed their appreciation for a job well done.

“Sean’s leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners. He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean’s attention to detail was apparent back then and his process driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come.”