Bills Gameday Recap: Week 5 vs. Titans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bills won 14-7. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Editor’s note: The live stream for Bills Gameday Recap will begin on this page at 7:45 p.m. EST.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WROC) — The Bills are 4-1 after a 14-7 win on the road Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans.

The Bills defense continues to be one of the most dominant units in the NFL, the Bills offense did just enough, and the Titans Kicker Cairo Santos missed all four of his field goal attempts to help Buffalo get its 4th win of the season.

It was a road game, but Bill Mafia was out in full force. Head Coach Sean McDermott was quick to thank the fans during his post game press conference:

Sean McDermott opened his press conference with lots of love for #Bills fans.



"I don't think I've ever seen it like that at an away game." pic.twitter.com/WGPgCuwtwf — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) October 6, 2019

The Bills are now 4-1 heading into their bye week, and although it’s still early in the season, the team in firmly in the playoff discussion.

Join us at 7:45 p.m. for Bills Gameday Recap where Thad Brown breaks down the good, the bad, and what this game means going forward.