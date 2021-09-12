Bills fans take the ‘L’, happy to be back for a new season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills’ loss didn’t shake spirits for local fans out watching the game Sunday afternoon. Many, saying they’re just happy to be back at it with their neighbors, enjoying some football and wings.

Over at Avenue Pub on Monroe Ave, it got pretty loud.

Fans were feeling confident from the start: “Right now the bills are winning this is great,” said Leonard Perkins.

But unfortunately, it didn’t end well.

“We are going forward, going forward, Miami next week we will destroy them,” said David Walton.

“The fact that we lost today, we are not going to hear the end of this for the entire season from our friends that are die-hard Stealers fans,” said Joe Brasley.

Fans, expressing how good it feels to be vaccinated for COVID-19. To be in a bar like this a year ago, wasn’t a reality.

“We can come out to have fun at the bar, a lot of people here are vaccinated which is great, it’s been two years kind of since we’ve been able to do this,” said Perkins.

Many, making new friends.

“I bring my friends here we meet good friends here,” said Rachel Popowych.

With plenty of time left in the season, fans here say they’re feeling confident the Bills will go a long way.

Next week the bills are headed to Miami where they’ll be taking on the Dolphins.