Bills defense benefits from Virginia workouts both on and off the field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Just like Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the offense got together for workouts in Florida, the defense did the same.

Back in June, defensive players met in Ashburn, Virginia to practice in as a way to not only to get the new players on the same page, but also tune up the returning players.

“I think it went well. I think it was very beneficial for everybody, not just the new guys but the old guys as well because when you’re away from it for so long sometimes you tend to forget some things. It was great, we had a great turnout you know I’m glad the guys came there,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said on a zoom call with reporters.

And they made sure to take the proper safety protocols.

“We did social distance, we did make sure we protected ourselves so we weren’t just out there careless but it was good that the guys came out. I’m glad everyone was safe out there and it was a good time,” Edmunds said.

One of the new faces on the Bills defense this season is cornerback Josh Norman, who will compete with Levi Wallace for the starting job opposite of Tre’Davious White. And the Virginia workouts confirmed his reputation of competing at a high level.

“Just to see that competitive aspect that he’s gonna bring to this team and then we go to Virginia and to see the type of work ethic that he puts into his craft,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

This trip all came together through text messages, then that turned into a big group chat where guys jumped on the opportunity.

“Guys as soon as they got the message they wanted to be a part of it and I think that speaks to the type of guys we have here. Guys just wanna get better and that’s what that period was a get better period,” Edmunds explained.

Head coach Sean McDermott emphasizes team members getting to know each other on a deeper level. That’s why he has players tell their story and a little about their life outside of football during team meetings. And that’s why this trip for the defense was also important.

“That off the field comradery leads on to the field which why Virginia was a huge deal for our defense. We were able to go there and connect on the field on a football level but then when we were off the field it was more of a personal level of seeing people eye to eye, meeting each other eye to eye and speaking at a personal level,” Poyer explained.