ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox will be hosting a youth football camp this June at Nazareth College.

The Wegman Dawson Knox Football ProCamp in partnership with Procter & Gamble will run June 17 and 18 and is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8. Knox will be joined in Pittsford by high school and college coaches from throughout the area.

In addition to learning football fundamentals, each attendee will get a t-shirt, an autograph from Knox and a group photo.

The camp fee is $199. More information is available here.