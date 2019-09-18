Bills coach McDermott has high praise for Dalton, Bengals ahead of Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning as his team prepares to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the home opener at New Era Field Sunday.

He started with an update on the teams’ injuries. Running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) and defensive back Taron Johnson (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Andre Roberts (quad) will be limited in practice Wednesday. Tight end Tyler Kroft will be a full participant in practice and will be evaluated throughout the week.

McDermott said that if Singletary is unable to play Sunday, they are comfortable with the players they have on the roster to fill the void.

“I think we’ve done some good things in the running game, then there’s plays we want to have back, we just have to continue to trend in the right direction and improve overall as a football team”, McDermott answered when asked about the running game.

McDermott had high praise for Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

“I’ve gone against him a few times over the years, first of all a lot of respect for him as a person, he continues to show his development playing the position, I think he’s very decisive in what he’s doing, they take aggressive shots down the field, I think they’re a really good offense, a very good football team,” McDermott said. “The way they played against Seattle, probably should have won the game, out there on the road.”

McDermott discussed Josh Allen’s success so far this season and how it may have been a result of the experience he got during his rookie season.

“He’d probably be the first to tell you, her learned and learned the hard way, there’s some scars that are built up, and I think we as a team, me as a head coach have made plenty of mistakes and you take those scars,” McDermott said. “But it’s what you do with those scars, the lessons that are baked into those scars that you carry with you as you continue to grow and evolve and hopefully have more success.”

Coach also talked about what he likes most about home games at New Era Field.

McDermott loves the tailgate as a highlight of home games. Points to people parking in backyards as unique to Buffalo. — Thad (@thadbrown7) September 18, 2019

“Just the people, driving in from where I live to the stadium and the smell in the air, I love that, I think its unique to the NFL, watching the tailgates and the environment around the tailgates. Very few place to people park in people’s backyards, so that’s kind of neat and unique, I love the signs that are out here on Big Tree Road and Abbott Road that advertise for parking, I think its all part our experience in Buffalo, I think it’s special.”

Bills and the Bengals kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday and you can watch it live on WROC-TV.