Bills announce initial 53-man roster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While thousands of Americans and Afghan allies have left Afghanistan, what about those who have been left behind?

According to the Association of Wartime Allies, an estimated 65-thousand Special Immigrant Visa applicants, or SIVs, and their families are still in Afghanistan. These are people who have assisted the U.S. government over the past two decades, many as interpreters or translators.