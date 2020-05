Today was the warmest so far this year with a high of 74° in Rochester. High pressure has kept the air dry. A few clouds have popped up along the lake breeze boundary and temperatures along Lake Ontario have remained in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front that is moving in our direction will approach overnight. Clouds slowly increase and temperatures drop into the lower 40s to start Monday and there will be a few scattered rain showers around to start the week. A breeze behind this front will pick up out of the northwest and keep temperatures in the 40s most of the day with a few spots peaking at around 50°. The cold air will be firmly in place at this point as a surface high hangs out across Ontario, Canada into Tuesday. Clear skies overnight will mean temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s to start Tuesday morning. This has warranted the National Weather Service in Buffalo to issue a Freeze Watch for this time frame. The biggest takeway will be for people to protect their plants that may live outside and it is a good indication that we may still need to wait to plant other, more fragile plants.