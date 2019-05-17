Bill proposes banning use of cell phones while crossing the road

A new bill has been introduced that, if passed, would prohibit people from using portable electronic devices while crossing a roadway in New York.

Sponsored by Senator John Liu (D-11), the bill is being reviewed by the Transportation Committee, and has yet to be passed by either the State Senate or Assembly.

“The intent of this legislation is to protect both pedestrians and drivers from serious, and even fatal, consequences due to distraction while using a mobile device,” the NYS Senate website says.

Take a look at the entire bill here.