Bill Maher is coming to Rochester on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Bill Maher is returning to Rochester next May.

Mayer will be performing at the Auditorium Theatre on Sunday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $39 to $139 and go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at the Auditorium Box Office at 885 East Main Street in Rochester.