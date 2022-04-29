ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) On Sunday, 4-year-old Gerald Josiah Jackson was struck and killed by a car on Columbia Ave. in Rochester. Friday night, dozens of people took a memorial ride and set up a vigil in his honor.

Gerald Josiah’s mother, Tiera Daniels, says the massive community turnout brought some warmth to her soul.



“I greatly appreciate everybody for just coming out, the bikers especially because they brought everybody out,” she says.

She says her boy loved superheroes and stuffed animals– Tiera laughed for a moment remembering her boy always thought he had superpowers. She says he was the sweetest, kindest kid you’d ever meet.

“When he steps into a room, he just changes the whole room. If you’re down, you’re sad, he knows how to lift you up. He knows just what to say at the right time,” she says.

Angel ‘Superman’ Gonzalez helped to organize the rally. “We as riders, we riders, we unite ourselves to ride for the cause and help out with the families,” he says.

Dozens of motorcyclists now heading out from W Ridge Road to Columbia Ave… this to honor the 4-year-old who was struck and killed Sunday. At Columbia Ave. they will have a vigil pic.twitter.com/T2L8o8diXP — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 29, 2022

On Sunday, police say Gerald Josiah was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where life-saving measures were performed– but the child did not survive. Rochester Police say they’ve been talking with the driver, and at this time…nothing appears criminal. RPD described this as a ‘tragic accident’.

“…And this is a tragic way for things to come together, but,” says Tiera.



She says her son’s spirit though– remains. “You know, just that aura that he gave, he just always made me feel like I can do it, so I know that he’s still here,” she says.