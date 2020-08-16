Biden-Harris unveil their first joint campaign ad

(CBS) – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris unveiled their first joint campaign ad on Sunday. The 30-second ad, which the campaign said is digital only for now, is also Biden’s first bilingual ad this cycle.

The ad begins in Spanish, with a narrator saying “dime con quién andas, y te diré quién eres,” which translates to “tell me who you walk with, and I’ll tell you who you are.” It goes on to say in English “now Joe has confirmed he is walking with perfect company” over images of Harris.

The ad describes Harris as a “champion of the Latino community for years” and describes her as the “final piece of the puzzle.”

Both Biden and President Trump have been targeting Latino voters. The Biden campaign in June announced an ad blitz of both English and Spanish-language content across Florida and in Arizona, which the Biden campaign said it hoped would show “the thoughtfulness and seriousness” of its outreach to the Latino community.

Some states with large Latino populations that Trump won in 2016, including Arizona and Florida, are considered toss-ups, according to a recent CBS News Battleground Tracker. Texas, the state with the second-largest Latino population, is leaning toward Trump, but the race is closer than any in the state since 1976.

In Arizona, Latinos comprise one-third of all residents. While Trump won the state in 2016, Hillary Clinton won 71 percent of the Latino vote in the state.