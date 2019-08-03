Bicyclist dies after crash involving truck in South Carolina, coroner confirms

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a bicyclist died after being hit by a truck in Boiling Springs Thursday.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, his office responded to Spartanburg Medical Center Friday morning after the bicyclist involved in the crash passed away.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the bicyclist and the 2003 Ford truck were both traveling on Highway 9, near the intersection of Shoally Creek Road, when the truck hit the bicycle from behind on the road.

The bicyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the medical center.

Clevenger identified the deceased bicyclist as Kimberly Wallace, 43, of Boiling Springs.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.