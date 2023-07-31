ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested after being hit by a car on Jay Street on Sunday, as Rochester police say he had an illegal handgun in his possession at the time of the incident.

Officers say 43-year-old Raquintis Tisdale was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle around 1 a.m. on July 29. When they found him, police say Tisdale possessed a loaded Ruger EC95 handgun with a defaced serial number.

According to the RPD, he was taken to the hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries and then to the Monroe County Jail.

Tisdale is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, burglary in the second degree, and due to a previous conviction, he is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.