Bernie Sanders to join Buffalo Starbucks workers for town hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who has been very vocal in support of Starbucks employees’ efforts to form a union, will be joining Buffalo workers for a town hall meeting December 6 at 8 p.m.

Sanders recently met with Starbucks Workers United in its attempts to establish the first unionized Starbucks in the country and has stood in solidarity with the group, as stores on Elmwood Avenue, Genesee Street and Camp Road are voting on possible unionization through December 8.

“I’m proud to stand with [Starbucks Workers United] in their fight for decent wages and decent working conditions,” Sanders tweeted last week. “Starbucks is raking in record profits in 2021. They are not a struggling company. So why are they working so hard to defeat workers’ efforts to form a union?”