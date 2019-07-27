Bergen man killed while skydiving in Perry

PERRY, N.Y. (WROC) – A Bergen man was killed on Saturday while skydiving in Perry.

New York State Police said the skydiver jumped at the Warsaw-Perry Airport at around noon with a group.

According to police, the pilot noticed the first set of jumpers were straying away and noticed a line that was tangled, and called the police.

Police said the victim, Richard S. Cordero, landed near the intersection of Adrian Road and Soper Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing their investigation.