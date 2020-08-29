Bergen man charged with DWI after crashing into train

BERGEN, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a vehicle that collided with a train in the town of Bergen late Friday evening.

Deputies responded to the 7700 block of Townline Road and saw a vehicle that was engulfed in flames and the driver had fled the scene on foot not long after 11 p.m.

Deputies identified the driver as 57-year-old Timothy Brady, of Bergen, and located him near the scene a short time after deputies’ arrival.

According to deputies, it’s alleged that Brady was intoxicated by alcohol when the crash took place.

Deputies charged Brady with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, refusal to take breath test and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Brady was released with appearance tickets and is due in Bergen Town Court on October 8.