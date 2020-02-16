Benefit to honor Gates firefighter who died from bee sting

It has been a quiet and gray Sunday as temperatures have held in the 30s. The clouds are starting to slowly break up and some clearing is in sight behind a quick moving cold front that slides through around midnight. This will spit out a few snow showers that could put a light dusting on your car or driveway for early Monday morning, but otherwise it will be a partly cloudy to mostly clear night.

Expect some sun to start off President's Day with temperatures beginning in the 20s. Sunshine takes over for a large portion of the day with passing clouds as winds slowly shift from a northwest to a southwesterly direction. Clouds increase through the afternoon and evening ahead of a developing surface low headed for the Great Lakes. Overnight into Tuesday this low will strengthen and move through the Great Lakes to our west and north. This will force warm air into the Northeast and overnight lows will likely occur early with temperatures climbing up through the 30s Tuesday morning. While we could see a few wet snowflakes at onset, expect mostly rain showers through Tuesday as temperatures will be well to warm, finishing in the 40s Tuesday afternoon. Precipitation will not amount to much and a good portion of the day will be dry.