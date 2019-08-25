Benefit show for the mother of son who fell into grease trap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Fashion Forward is a local women’s organization that combines fashion and faith and on Saturday the group gathered in solidarity to honor Tenitia Cullum, the mother of Bryce Raynor.

Raynor fell into a grease trap at the Tim Horton’s on University Avenue in Rochester in July and died. He was only 3 years old.

Fashion Forward wanted to show Cullum that she was not alone and that other women in the community were there to see her through this difficult time.

All donations from the event were donated to the Cullum family.