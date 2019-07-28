Benefit concert for Honor Flight Rochester

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC)– Musicians of from all over New York State took part in the Ultimate Brasstacular to raise money for Honor Flight Rochester on Sunday at the Greece American Legion Post 468 on Dorsey Road.

The concert showcased drum corps, brass bands, blues, and band acts.

Fairport’s “Harmonica Pete” Dupre’ played the National Anthem.

“Honor Flight Rochester is one of the best in the country and has expanded it’s reach to veterans from WWII to the Vietnam Era.” Event Coordinator Tom Allen, Director of the All In Brass Band, said. “This year’s concert will showcase musical styles ranging from John Phillips Sousa to Trombone Shorty.”

To donate to Honor Flight Rochester click here.