Ben & Jerry’s founders launch ice cream flavor in Bernie Sander’s honor

(CNN) — Ben and Jerry are feeling the bern.

The founders of the successful ice cream brand are launching a new flavor after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The ice cream is not affiliated with the Ben & Jerry’s brand, which was sold to a conglomerate in 2000.

The company has since distanced itself from the political activism of its cofounders.

Instead, the flavor falls under the brand “Ben’s Best” and it’s called “Bernie’s Back!”

The limited edition flavor comes after Ben Cohen launches the “Bernie’s Yearning” flavor during the 2016 campaign.