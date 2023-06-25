ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the Town of Webster, some households have multiple generations with ties to the Hegedorns Market. Now that the family-owned grocery store is in its last week of business, longtime customers are reflecting on the legacy the store leaves on their community.

This weekend marked the last time Hegedorns Market was fully operating all services in every department before closing its doors later this week. Sidney China had her picture taken outside the store at the end of her final shift after working here for three years.

“Initially, my parents started working here, and then when I got to 10th grade, my sister and I both applied here. We’ve worked here awhile, and it’s just been a great few years, and I’m going to miss it,” says Sidney.

What started as a dairy store on the Hegedorns Family farm back in 1936 eventually grew to a more than 45,000-square-foot facility. Employing more than 200 people at a time. For longtime customers, this is the definition of being hometown proud.

Lisa Ciulla, a regular customer, says, “The managers are always around. If you have an issue, they’re right there. The people are out stocking the shelves, answering questions for you, handing stuff to you, carrying your groceries out, bagging them. They’re just really friendly.”

“It’s heartbreaking. One of the girls in there the other day, it was her last day, and she broke down crying because it’s like family in there, so everyone is going there different ways, but it’s still a nice community out here,” said Lance Howard from Webster.

Locals we spoke to say they will miss the personal connection they felt with the staff and unique services you can’t get at other grocery stores.

“I just really am going to miss the doughnuts because they’re the absolute best, and you just can’t get them anywhere else,” says Lisa. “They’re always fresh, like I tell people from out of town whenever I had company from out of town. I always bought the doughnuts here, and my favorite were the cinnamon rolls that are huge and better than ridge doughnuts.”

Sidney says, “Definitely bringing the groceries out to people’s cars. I thought that was special and unique because no other grocery stores provide that service. I was able to make a lot of friends with the customers; just ask about their day.”

Starting Monday, Hegedorns will be reducing its hours and shutting down certain departments in the store until they officially close for good Thursday.

In March, Hegedorns owner Johnathon Gonzalez told News 8 their reason for closing was too much competition from Wegman’s and Tops going up around town.