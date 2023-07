ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Exciting news for local history enthusiasts: $50,000 is going into renovations for the Phelps Town Hall.

The town hall was built in 1849 and is recognized state-wide and nationally as a registered Historic Place.

A portion of the grant was used to re-install the beloved clock tower, which has been undergoing restorations. The clock tower was placed back in its position on the roof of the historic town hall on Friday.