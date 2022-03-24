ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two store clerks were arrested this week after police say they allegedly locked an underage girl inside a corner shop and sexually assaulted her. Shadad Alghaithy, 20, and James Hampton, 28 are both charged with rape in the first degree.

Alghaithy is a level-two sex offender on probation. County Executive Adam Bello says he shares the community’s outrage in this, and the confusion: How did Alghaithy, a sex offender, find work at a store just across the street from School Number 25?

Bello called for a top to bottom review of all sex offenders in Monroe, at last count 239.

Bello wants to ensure all sex offenders are living and working where they are supposed to be. An internal review has been mostly done, but Mr. George Markert– a man with an extensive background in law enforcement– will help lead an independent review.

“Number one, what happened in this particular case? Number two, to ensure the over 200 sex offenders who are under probation supervision are in compliance with their orders, and number three, to do a systemic review to strengthen our policies, procedures and oversight,” says Bello.

Bello says the public has to have trust that all is being done on the County level to hold sex offenders in check.

“Let me clearly state: the men and women in our probation department are dedicated and hard-working. This review is a systems review to determine what went wrong and how to ensure that is never happens again. The probation of sex offenders is complex and it involves more than just the County.” said Bello.

On the internal review Public Safety Chief Richard Tantalo also weighed in saying, “They worked tirelessly over the last couple of days to be able to conduct that review. We are satisfied with the results to determine initially but clearly, the trust and confidence will come from the office of public integrity and our consultant who will have an independent review.”

Tantalo added, “We have a specifically trained unit of personnel associated and assigned to sex offender cases and they do an exceptional job… and I recognize that one is too many. But working in that building with them I see the work they do and the results of their investigative efforts and when those Individuals on probation do not comply, they are held accountable for that,” he said.

Both men charged with the sexual assault are due in court for a preliminary hearing Friday morning.