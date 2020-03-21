Bello announces extension for Real Property Taxes in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Saturday, the due date for Real Property Taxes in Monroe County has been extended.

The extension applies to third installment payments and has been moved to April 30, 2020. People living in Monroe County will not have to pay interest or penalties.

Bello has also banned in-Person payments but, residents can continue to make payments online. The county will also waive user fees for payments made online.

“In order to protect both County and Town employees and residents, I am ensuring that people don’t need to make unnecessary trips just to pay their real property taxes,” said Bello. “It’s also important to ensure that residents don’t face financial penalties for complying with this order.”

A lockbox to accept payments will be installed at the County Office Building, 39 W. Main Street, as soon as reasonably possible. Payments will continue to be accepted by mail.