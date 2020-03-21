Bello announces extension for Real Property Taxes in Monroe County

Breaking News
More than 10K COVID-19 cases in NYS, more than 3,250 new cases since yesterday, Governor’s briefing ongoing here
Live Now
President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force brief nation amid pandemic
1  of  73
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Bello announces extension for Real Property Taxes in Monroe County

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Saturday, the due date for Real Property Taxes in Monroe County has been extended.

The extension applies to third installment payments and has been moved to April 30, 2020. People living in Monroe County will not have to pay interest or penalties.

Bello has also banned in-Person payments but, residents can continue to make payments online. The county will also waive user fees for payments made online.

“In order to protect both County and Town employees and residents, I am ensuring that people don’t need to make unnecessary trips just to pay their real property taxes,” said Bello. “It’s also important to ensure that residents don’t face financial penalties for complying with this order.”

A lockbox to accept payments will be installed at the County Office Building, 39 W. Main Street, as soon as reasonably possible. Payments will continue to be accepted by mail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss